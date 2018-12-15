Wheeling Pins Norfolk on NailerMania

December 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers gave their fans a lot to cheer about on Saturday night, as they put forth a dominating effort against the Norfolk Admirals at WesBanco Arena. Cam Brown led the way offensively for Wheeling, notching two goals and two assists, while Zac Lynch brought the stuffed animals to the ice with the teddy bear goal. Matt O'Connor made it all stand up with 37 saves, as the Nailers were victorious, 5-1.

The teddy bear goal came quickly for the Nailers, who had an excellent first period. Cam Brown led a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush with Zac Lynch. As he reached the right circle, Brown tossed a pass over to Lynch on his left, who pounded in a one-timer. Brown was the architect for the second tally as well, as he cruised into the left circle, then snapped a shot past goaltender Brad Barone.

Norfolk got on the scoreboard with a power play strike at the 5:34 mark of the middle frame. Ben Duffy had a pair of tries denied, but the last rebound kicked out to Taylor Cammarata, who deposited a shot from the right side of the crease. Wheeling took back control a few minutes later, turning on the red light twice. Brown collected his second of the evening, as he snagged the rebound of Dan Fick's shot, flipping it into the left side of the cage. Kevin Spinozzi followed with his third straight game in the goal column, sweeping in a shot from the left wing wall.

Yushiroh Hirano tacked on one more goal in the third period, finishing off an odd-man rush with Brown and Nick Saracino, as the Nailers celebrated their 5-1 triumph.

Matt O'Connor returned to the crease with an excellent performance for Wheeling, as he stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced. Brad Barone had a busy night for the Admirals, taking the loss with 39 saves on 44 shots.

The Nailers will be home on Sunday for a 3:05 game against the Fort Wayne Komets. The contest will be a Sunday Funday, which features a Post Game Skate with the Team (even-numbered players). Some of the big upcoming promotions include Star Wars Night on New Year's Eve and SpongeBob Night on January 12th. Holiday packages and terrific merchandise are available at shop.wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.