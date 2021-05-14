Icemen Open Homestand with 3-2 Win over Stingrays

May 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- Derek Lodermeier came in clutch for the Jacksonville Icemen as he scored the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Icemen defeated the South Carolina Stingrays by a score of 3-2 at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday night.

The game got off to a good start as both teams had fast-paced back and forth play. About ten minutes into the period, Pascal Aquin was able to put one by South Carolina goaltender Alex Dubeau following a nice pass from Alex-Olivier Voyer to give the Icemen a one-goal lead.

Shortly after the Icemen goal, the Stingrays converted on their first power play opportunity. Following a faceoff win for the Stingrays, Matthew Weis gathered the puck on the left wing with space. Weis sniped a wrister high into the shortside of the net to even the score at 1-1.

The Stingrays got off to a quick start as 1:10 into period, Tyler Nanne scored off a snapshot from the face-off dot to give the Rays a 2-1 edge.

Two minutes later, Ryker Killins scored on a snapshot of his own from the right-wing circle to bring the game back to a tie. At the end of 40 minutes the game remained tied at two goals apiece and the Icemen were dominating in shots on goal 19-8

Four minutes into the third, Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier scored off of a deflection from a point shot to give the Icemen a one-goal lead.

The Stingrays pulled their goaltender late in the period, but the Icemen were able to hold on and win the game. The final score was 3-2 and the Icemen led in shots on goal 25-15.

The Icemen face-off at home against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, May 14 at 7 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.