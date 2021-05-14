ECHL Transactions - May 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 14, 2021:

Florida:

Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Cook, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ian McKinnon, F returned from loan to Providence

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/25)

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Delete Krystof Hrabik, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Peter Di Salvo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Jurusik, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)

Tulsa:

Add Devin Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Justin Hamonic, D activated from reserve

Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Conor Landrigan, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Parker Gahagen, G returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Add Jack Jenkins, F activated from reserve

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)

Wheeling:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve

