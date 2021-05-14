ECHL Transactions - May 14
May 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 14, 2021:
Florida:
Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Cook, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ian McKinnon, F returned from loan to Providence
Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/25)
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve
Delete Krystof Hrabik, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Peter Di Salvo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Jurusik, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)
Tulsa:
Add Devin Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Justin Hamonic, D activated from reserve
Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Conor Landrigan, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Parker Gahagen, G returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Add Jack Jenkins, F activated from reserve
Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)
Wheeling:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve
