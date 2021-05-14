Brooke Newell Selected as Teacher of the Month for April

ORLANDO, Fla. -Â The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Brooke Newell has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for April.

A first grade teacher at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden, Mrs. Newell has worked in education for 11 years after graduating from the University of Florida with a masters degree in educational leadership.

Mrs. Newell has been noted by the parents of her students as an educator who "is always thinking of her students and how to make the next day even better, and approaches each child as an individual and prepares plans to challenge them to further their education."

"I am so excited and feel so honored," Mrs. Newell said. "Teaching students I feel is such a calling that God has blessed me with and I feel honored to be able to do it on a daily basis."

As Teacher of the Month for April, Mrs. Newell will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from February through May during the 2020-21 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

