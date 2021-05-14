Blades Polarized by Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (36-18-2-2) were bested by the Orlando Solar Bears (31-22-5-1) with a 8-3 loss on Friday night at Amway Center. Friday's loss marked the most goals allowed and largest margin of defeat of the season for the Blades.

FIRST STAR: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - two goals, one assist, +4

SECOND STAR: Tristin Langan (ORL) - one goal, three assists, +4

THIRD STAR: Kevin Lohan (ORL) - one assist, +4

The Solar Bears didn't wait long to get on the board when forward Jerry D'Amigo stuffed the puck past an outstretched Cody Sol (2:21). Later in the first, Orlando forward Tyler Bird snapped a wrister to the net which snuck past netminder Devin Cooley to put the Bears up 2-0 (16:10). Just 43 seconds later, Tristin Langan backhanded a rebound into the net for the Bears to build their lead to 3-0 (16:53).

Everblades rookie forward Cole Sanford brought it to a two-goal game early in the second period when he fired a wrister past goaltender Clint Windsor (00:44). Only 30 seconds later, Anthony Repaci tipped in a pass from Kevin Lohan to bring the Bears lead back to three (1:14). With the Solar Bears on the penalty kill, Aaron Luchuk ripped a shot past Cooley to give Orlando a 5-1 lead (3:18).

After Luchuk's goal, Jake Hildebrand replaced Devin Cooley in net for the Blades. Only a few minutes later, Chris LeBlanc broke in the replacement with a nifty backhander to open the lead to five goals (5:59).

The third period was another filled with action. Just over five minutes in, Mark Auk became the seventh different goal scorer for Orlando when he fired a quick one-timer that found twine (5:15). Two minutes later, Florida captain John McCarron added to his league-leading goal tally when he finished a backhander that trickled past Windsor (7:16). McCarron now has recorded 27 goals on the season.

Midway through the third, Luchuk secured his second goal of the evening with a quick shot past Hildebrand (10:18). A few minutes later, Myles Powell got on the board for Florida after receiving a Joe Pendenza pass (13:57) to bring the score to 8-3.

The two clubs will dance again tomorrow night on Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center. The Blades close out the week on Sunday, May 16 at 3:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

