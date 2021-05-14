Everblades Donate Net Proceeds from Blackout Jersey Auction to the Passion Foundation

May 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades hosted Blackout Night in conjunction with the Passion Foundation on Saturday, May 8. The Blackout specialty jerseys from the weekend were auctioned on the DASH Auction app and resulted in gross proceeds raised of $25,570.

"Once again, the partnership with the Everblades has been a huge success and it goes to show how much the fans care about this team and the SW Florida community," stated Jonathan Parla, co-founder of The Passion Foundation. "I know Tara is smiling down and celebrating this big win!"

The Passion's Foundation's mission is to provide shade structures over playgrounds to help protect children from the sun's harmful rays as well as help educate everyone on the effects of the sun and our skin.

"We are grateful to have been able to raise this much money to donate to our great partner, the Passion Foundation, through our Blackout jersey auction this past weekend," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The Passion Foundation does so much for the Southwest Florida community by educating us all about the harmful effects of the sun. We are so thankful for our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to raise this much money for this great cause."

The Everblades successfully auctioned 35 specialty jerseys to the public through a virtual auction with DASH Auction. The winner of each auction had the jersey autographed by the player.

DASH Auction will serve as the primary site for two future auctions for the Everblades for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on specialty jerseys for the following remaining promotional nights:

Military Specialty Jersey: Saturday, May 22nd, net proceeds to benefit the National Coalition for Patriots

Pink in the Rink Specialty Jersey: Friday, June 4th, net proceeds to benefit 4 Words Foundation

