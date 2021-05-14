Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 14 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, May 14, 2021 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: Coming off back-to-back wins over the Indy Fuel earlier this week, the South Carolina Stingrays look to continue their late-season run when they travel to Jacksonville for a two-game set beginning Friday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. SC is fresh off a 3-goal comeback in the third period on Wednesday, winning their 26th game of the year in overtime on a strike by defender Zach Malatesta. Jacksonville didn't fare as well Wednesday night, falling to the Florida Everblades in Estero by a score of 3-2. Friday's matchup will be the 14th time the two clubs face-off during the 2020-21 season. So far SC has won six of those contests and gained points in 10 of the outings with a 6-3-4 record. The Rays' offense has come alive recently, averaging four goals per game in their last nine outings to bring their season rate to over three goals per game which ranks fifth in the ECHL. The Icemen are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .544. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ECHL on defense, allowing just 2.93 goals per game. SC sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .551.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 57 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 28-23-3-3 (.544). Forwards Ara Nazarian and Nick Saracino lead the club in scoring with 42 points apiece. Nazarian has a team-high 18 goals, while Saracino is the top assist-man with 27 helpers. Nazarian is the lone Icemen skater to suit up for all of the team's games so far this year. Forwards Pascal Aquin and Mike Szmatula each also have 16 tallies, while second-year attacker Christopher Brown has 13 goals and 26 points. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 24 points in 41 games on seven goals and 17 helpers. Defender Trevor Hamilton leads the team's blueliners with 28 points (4g, 24a). In net, Charles Williams has played 29 games and has a goals-against average of 2.72, while Kyle Keyser was re-assigned to the club on Thursday from the AHL's Providence Bruins and has a 2.42 GAA in 16 ECHL appearances this season.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

