Kryštof Hrabík Recalled to San Jose Barracuda
May 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. -Â The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Kryštof Hrabík has been recalled from his loan to the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Hrabík, 21, has appeared in 23 games with the Solar Bears this season, producing five points (3g-2a). He has also added two goals in contests with the Allen Americans, and has skated in one game with San Jose, and has added one goal in 17 contests with Czech club HC Bili Tygri Liberec.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action tonight when they host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m.
