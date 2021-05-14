ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

May 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #381, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on May 12.

Wheeling's Austin Fyten has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 19:57 of the third period.

Fyten will miss Wheeling's games at Fort Wayne tonight (May 14) and vs. Greenville (May 15 and May 16).

Wheeling's Chad Duchesne has been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as result of his actions at 19:57 of the third period.

Duchesne will miss Wheeling's games at Fort Wayne tonight (May 14), vs. Greenville (May 15 and May 16), at Greenville (May 21, May 22 and May 23) and vs. Indy (May 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.