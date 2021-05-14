Rays Sign Goaltender Peter Di Salvo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Peter Di Salvo.

Di Salvo, 30, appeared in 21 contests with the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) Knoxville Ice Bears this season, posting a 10-6-4 record with a goals-against average of 2.67 and a save percentage of 0.909. He also made two playoff appearances and posted a 2.61 GAA along with a 0.932 save percentage.

The eighth-year pro has played 215 career games in the SPHL with seven teams and holds the league's career wins record with 105 victories. In addition, Di Salvo has seen action in 15 ECHL contests with Colorado, Allen, Adirondack and Wichita.

The Oakville, Ontario native won an SPHL Championship in 2014 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and was named to the league's Second All-Star Team as a member of the Mississippi RiverKings in 2014-15.

Di Salvo has also spent parts of two seasons overseas with the Perth Thunder of the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL).

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound goaltender suited up in 166 games during a four-year junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and spent two seasons with Acadia University from 2011-13.

The Stingrays return to action this weekend in Jacksonville for a two-game set with the Icemen on Friday and Saturday night. Both contests are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. South Carolina will be back at the North Charleston Coliseum to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m.

