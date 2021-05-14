Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 14, 2021

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, May 14, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Stingrays play the first of two meetings this weekend. Both teams are in the playoff hunt and are neck-in-neck in the standings which sets the stage for two games with potential playoff implications. Playoffs will be determined by the top four teams in each conference with the highest points percentage this season, and the Stingrays (0.551) hold a slim margin over the Icemen (0.544). Both teams are chasing Orlando (0.569) and Indy (0.579).

Series History: Jacksonville leads the season series 7-5-0-1, while South Carolina leads the All-Time series 20-15-4-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Christopher Brown has recorded five goals in his last three games, and has 12 points (7g, 5a) in his nine games....The Icemen's power play has jumped to fifth overall in the league in recent weeks. Jacksonville has registered seven power play goals in the last three games....In the past two days the Icemen have received reinforcements from Providence of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Kyle Keyser returned to the team yesterday, while defenseman Andrew Peski and gritty forward Ian McKinnon both re-joined the team today.

About the Stingrays: Cole Ully leads South Carolina in scoring against Jacksonville with 13 points (6g. 7a). Ully leads the Stingrays in scoring overall with 51 points....Forward Matthew Weis is currently riding a nine-game points and assists streak totaling 14 pts (1g, 13a) during this stretch....South Carolina ranks second on the penalty kill on the road at 86.0 percent (92-for-107).

Upcoming Home Games

Tonight! Military Weekend Opens! The Icemen will wear special Military Themed Jerseys!

Saturday, May 15, vs South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Military Weekend Continues! The Icemen will wear special Military Themed Jerseys!

***Military jerseys available for online auction on the Icemen App, or at www.jaxicemen.com

Sunday, May 16, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m. Military Weekend Continues! Publix Family Funday, fans can take shot on the ice after the game.

ECHL Stories from May 14, 2021

