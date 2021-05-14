Weekend Road Trip Starts in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (36-17-2-2) look to keep the wins rolling tonight on the road against the Orlando Solar Bears (30-22-5-1) at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center. The Blades have won their last three games, and they've won three of their last four against the Solar Bears. This evening is the second of four games in five days for Florida. The Everblades meet the Solar Bears again tomorrow night in Orlando, and then travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday afternoon tilt.

Last Time Out: The Everblades took down the Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 on Wednesday at Hertz Arena. John McCarron moved into first place in the ECHL's goal-scoring race with a second-period tally, and the captain now has 26 markers on the season. Joe Pendenza found Myles Powell twice in the third period for a pair of Everblades goals, and goaltender Jake Hildebrand recorded his league-leading 20th win of the season among goaltenders.

Last Meeting with Orlando: The Everblades and Solar Bears last met 14 games ago on Apr. 3 in Orlando. That marks the longest stretch of games between meetings for the two clubs this season. The Bears took home a 4-2 victory in the Apr. 3 game, and four different Orlando skaters recorded a goal. Colby Sissons and Levko Koper found the back of the net for Florida.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is right in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bears currently hold fourth place in the conference with a .569 points percentage. Forward Aaron Luchuk headlines the Orlando attack with a team-best 60 points (23g-37a). Luchuk's point total also places him second in the league. From the blue line, Mark Auk has proven to be one of the most productive defenseman in the ECHL this season. Auk has notched 32 assists on the season, ranking him third among league defenseman.

The Killer P's: Myles Powell and Joe Pendenza connected for two almost-identical goals on Wednesday against Jacksonville. On both third-period plays, Pendenza moved up the left wing and fed Powell in front of the net. The duo has been grouped on the same line for the last five games by Head Coach Brad Ralph. In that span, Powell has gone off for three goals and three assists while Pendenza has posted two goals and five helpers.

20 for Hildebrand: With 23 saves on 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Orlando, Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand picked up his 20th win of the season. The 27-year-old is the first ECHL goaltender to reach the 20-win plateau this season. Hildebrand has started 33 of 46 possible games since he signed with the Blades on Jan. 12. The Everblades netminder is one win away from tying his career high of 21 victories that he set in the 2018-19 season with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL). Hildebrand is currently putting together the best statistical season of his pro career, and the Florida backstop has also posted two shutouts during the campaign.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

