Langan, Luchuk lead Solar Bears to record-matching night against Everblades
May 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan (1g-3a) and Aaron Luchuk (2g-1a) led the way for the Orlando Solar Bears (31-22-5-1) as they matched a franchise record with eight goals scored in a single game on home ice en route to an 8-3 victory over the Florida Everblades (36-18-2-2) on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Orlando raced out a 3-0 lead in the first period, matching their largest output of the season in the opening frame, and added three additional goals in the second period and tacked on two more in the third. Langan matched his previous career-high for assists and points, while Luchuk snapped a three-game point drought, his longest of the season.
Clint Windsor made 40 saves for his 19th victory of the season, tying him for second in the league in goaltender wins.
First Period
Orlando goal: Jerry D'Amigo (9) at 2:21. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Tyler Bird.
Orlando goal: Tyler Bird (13) at 16:10. Assisted by Nolan Valleau.
Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (23) at 16:53. Assisted by Mark Auk and Michael Joly.
Shots: ORL 16, FLA 17
Second Period
Florida goal: Cole Sanford (2) at 0:44. Assisted by Alex Kile.
Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (6) at 1:14. Assisted by Kevin Lohan and Tristin Langan.
Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (24) [SH] at 3:18. Assisted by Alexander Kuqali.
Orlando goal: Chris LeBlanc (11) at 5:59.
Shots: ORL 13, FLA 17
Third Period
Orlando goal: Mark Auk (6) at 5:15. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Tristin Langan.
Florida goal: John McCarron (27) at 7:16. Assisted by Marcus Vela.
Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (25) at 10:18. Assisted by Anthony Repaci and Tristin Langan.
Florida goal: Myles Powell (12) at 13:57. Assisted by Joe Pendenza.
Shots: ORL 9, FLA 9
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 30-for-43
FLA: Devin Cooley [L], 13-for-18; Jake Hildebrand, 17-for-20
THREE STARS:
1) Aaron Luchuk - ORL
2) Tristin Langan - ORL
3) Kevin Lohan - ORL
NOTABLES:
Orlando is 8-11-2-1 against Florida with five games remaining in the regular season series
The eight goals scored by the Solar Bears matched the previous franchise mark for goals scored in a home game (Feb. 19, 2019 vs. Manchester, 8-2 W; Dec. 28, 2012 vs. Florida, 8-4 W)
The Solar Bears improved to 22-1-0-0 when scoring four or more goals
Luchuk's two goals gives him 25 for the season, moving him into a tie with T.J. Foster (2015-16) for the fourth-most goals scored by a Solar Bears player in a single campaign; his 63 points rank second in the ECHL and moves him past Eric Faille (60 points, 2015-16) for sole possession of the second-most points in a single season in club history
Windsor's win moves him into a three-way tie with Cal Heeter (2017-18) and Ryan Massa (2015-16) for the third-most wins by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season; he also became the second Solar Bears goaltender following Massa (2360 saves) to record 2,000 in his career (currently at 2,008)
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they host Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night, presented by AdventHealth, against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
