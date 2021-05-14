Oilers Fall Short of Utah in Overtime

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell to the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Robby Jackson opened the scoring, finishing off a tic-tac-toe display on the power play 9:05 into the action. Ian McNulty closed the period out with a snapper from distance, beating Peyton Jones with just 11 seconds remaining in the frame - extending the Oilers' lead to two through 20 minutes.

Charlie Gerard brought the game 2-1, tipping a slap pass from Alex Lepkowski past Hayden Hawkey 7:17 into the middle period. A.J. White tied the game 2-2 less than a minute after, tapping home a rebound off a Jack Jenkins' chance at the 8:04 mark of the frame.

Both teams left the final frame with no goals, forcing overtime.

White closed out the game with his second goal of the night, finishing a two-on-one feed from Trey Bradley 18 seconds into the extra frame.

The Oilers square off against the Grizzlies again at the same time and place on May 15 before closing the week with a 4:05 p.m. game on May 16.

--

