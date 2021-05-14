Mavericks Excited to Announce Eased Restrictions

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks are excited to announce eased COVID restrictions effective immediately and increased capacity for the duration of the season. Social distancing will not be enforced on the concourse and masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged for individuals that are not vaccinated.

The City of Independence announced today that the mask mandate and social distancing capacity restrictions have been lifted.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE:

Effective immediately masks will not be required and social distancing in the concourse will not be enforced

Mavericks games will have increased seating capacity. Sections of Cable Dahmer Arena will be opened for non-socially distanced seating.

Per ECHL guidelines, the players and hockey operations will remain under COVID-19 protocols

Back-of-house access will remain restricted

Groups of 10 or more are welcome

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling or texting the Mavericks Ticket Office at (816)-252-7825. Season tickets start at $12 and plans start with a minimum of nine games. The schedule for the 2021-22 season can be found

Single game tickets for the current season also available at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling or texting the Mavericks Ticket Office at (816)-252-7825.

