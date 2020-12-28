IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Christopher Brown

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Christopher Brown.

Brown, 24, joins the Icemen after recording 19 points (11g, 8a) in 38 games played with the Wheeling Nailers last season. The 6-0, 185-pound forward earned an AHL call-up last season and appeared in 16 games with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Brown played four collegiate seasons at Boston College totaling 72 points (27g, 45a) in 151 career games. He captained the Golden Eagles for two seasons from 2018-2020.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Brown's father, Doug Brown appeared in 854 NHL games and won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Redwings in 1997 & 1998.

