Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opener Set for Thursday

December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are home for 3 big games on December 31st at 5:10 pm and on January 1st and 2nd at 7:10 pm vs Rapid City.

The Utah Grizzlies signed forward Pat Cannone for the remainder of this season. Cannone has played in 497 AHL games over an 8 year span from 2011-2018. Pat also has 3 games of NHL experience with the Minnesota Wild in the 2016-17 season. Cannone spent the past 2 seasons with the Schwenningen Wild Wings in Germany. In his 7 full seasons in the AHL, Cannone has 280 points (106 G, 174 A).

Grizzlies home games on December 18th and 19th against Tulsa were postponed. The games will be rescheduled for later in the season. Tickets for those games are valid for the rescheduled dates. Once the rescheduled games are announced, the team will inform ticket holders via Email. For more questions, you can call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Capacity will be limited to 1,800 for each game to start the season. Fans will be required to wear masks and at least 6 feet social distancing.

The Grizzlies split a 2 game weekend series at Rapid City earlier this season. Rapid City won 6-4 on December 11th, and Utah won 3-1 on Dec. 12th with Diego Cuglietta and Brayden Gelsinger each scoring 1 goal and 1 assist and goaltender Peyton Jones earned his first professional win.

The Grizzlies signed forward Trey Bradley last week. He played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season and had 14 goals and 20 assists in 48 games. In an unrelated roster move, forwards Tommy Besinger and Denis Smirnov have been released.

FloHockey is the live streaming home for the ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies. Get the FloSports iOS and Android apps to watch the event live and on-the-go. For more information go to https://www.flohockey.tv/. Audio streaming for every Grizzlies game is available on Mixlr. .

Tickets for every Grizzlies game is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The current capacity at Maverik Center will be 1,800 to start the season. For continuing updates on the season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Brayden Gelsinger, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Mike McNicholas, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth.

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Edwin Hookenson, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Peyton Jones.

This Week's Games (Both games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Rapid City at Utah. 5:00 pm.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Schedule From December 11th, 2020 - January 14th, 2021

Friday, December 11, 2020 - Utah 4, Rapid City 6.

Saturday, December 12, 2020 - Utah 3, Rapid City 1.

Friday, December 18, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. Postponed (Rescheduled for later date).

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. Postponed (Rescheduled for later date).

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Rapid City at Utah. 5:00 pm.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, January 8, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 4:05 pm.

2nd Wave of the 2020-21 Schedule

Friday, January 15th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 16th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Monday, January 18th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 5:10 pm

Friday, January 22nd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 23rd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Friday, February 5th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, February 6th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: 7 players tied with 1 goal apiece.

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (3)

Points: Cuglietta (4)

Plus/Minus: Garrett Johnston (+3)

PIM: Matt Abt (4)

Power Play Points: Miles Gendron (2) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (11)

Shooting Percentage: Cuglietta, Michael McNicholas, Brayden Gelsinger (25.0 %)

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (1)

Save %: Jones (.875)

Goals Against Average: Jones (3.50).

Overall record: 1-1. Utah and Wichita are the only 2 teams to have played in less than 3 games this season.

Home record (2019-20): 18-7-2-2. Utah has outscored opponents 90 to 66 at home.

Road record: 1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah was 4-2-2-2 last year in the last 10 games.

Goals per game: 3.50 (3rd in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.50 (8th).

Shots per game: 31.50 (7th).

Shots against per game: 28.50 (1st).

Power Play: 22.2 % - 2 for 9 (Tied 2nd)

Penalty Kill: 83.3 % - 5 for 6 (Tied 10th).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.