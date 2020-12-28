Americans Sweep the Oilers After a 5-1 Win on Sunday Evening

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday night at Allen Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 1,797.

The Americans jumped on the board first in the opening period when Jake McGrew scored his fourth of the season, and fourth in three games against Tulsa. Spencer Asuchak and Kameron Kielly had the assists. Allen took a 1-0 lead to the locker room, despite being outshot 13 to 11 in the opening frame.

Allen added to its lead in the second frame, scoring three times in a five-minute span. Nolan Kneen netted his second of the season from Corey Mackin at 13:53, when Kneen blasted one home from the left circle. Four and a half minutes later, it was Zane Franklin finding the back of the net for his second of the season. Twenty-five seconds later, Corey Mackin cashed in from the left circle going to the short side for his first of the year, and first as a member of the Americans. Despite the 4-0 Allen lead, the Oilers held the advantage in shots 24 to 21 after two periods of play.

The Americans and Oilers traded goals in the third period, as Jesse Mychan scored his team-leading fifth of the season at 10:24 from Tyler Sheehy and Corey Mackin. Mackin had a goal and two assists, playing his best game in an Allen sweater.

Allen goalie Zach Sawchenko, who grabbed the number one star for the second night in a row, stopped 46 of 47 shots to earn his third win of the season.

"A five-minute span in the third period was the difference in the game," said Americans forward Tyler Sheehy. "What can you say about Sawchenko (Zach) who stopped 46 shots in the win."

The Americans play the Wichita Thunder on New Year's Eve. Game time is 6:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Z. Sawchenko

2. ALN - C. Mackin

3. ALN - J. Mychan

