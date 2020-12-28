Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Parker Gahagen
December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed goaltender Parker Gahagen for the 2020-21 season.
Gahagen played with 3 different clubs last season. He spent most of the time with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers, where he had a 10-4 record with a .939 save percentage and a 1.81 goals against average. Parker also played with the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts and 2 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Gahagen played his college hockey at Army from 2014-2017. At West Point he had 41 wins and 10 shutouts. Gahagen holds the school single season record for save percentage at .926. He also holds the Army record for saves with 3,172.
The Grizzlies open up the home schedule with a big 3 game series vs Rapid City on December 31st at 5:10 pm and on January 1st and 2nd at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Capacity is limited to 1800 with masks and social distancing required. The games are also available on Mixlr and on Flohockey.TV. For continuing updates, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
