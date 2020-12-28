Gameday Preview: Everblades at IceMen, December 28, 2020

Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Monday, December 28, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #3

Referee: Alex Normandin (#26) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Brady Fagan (#89)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockeyTV

About Today's Game: The two teams will meet for the second time in three days. Florida rolled to 4-0 victory over Jacksonville in Estero on Saturday. Tanner Jeannot scored twice, while goaltender Cam Johnson made 35 saves, including two penalty shot stops to earn the shutout victory. Florida remains undefeated at 5-0-0. while the Icemen will look to snap a three-game slide.

Series History: The Everblades lead the All-Time Series 32-4-3-1, while also leading the season series 2-0-0.

About the Icemen: The Icemen will be without their leading scorer and captain tonight. Rabbit sustained an injury in Saturday's game at Florida. Rabbit leads the Icemen with four points (2g, 2a)....The Icemen are first in the league on the power play at home at 30.0-percent (3-for-10).

About the Everblades: Forwards Patrick Harper and Tanner Jeannot have registered at least one point in all five games played this season....The Everblades have not allowed power play goal this season, and are a perfect 22-for-22 on the penalty kill.

