Weekend Review and Tonight's Preview vs JAX
December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
DATE: Monday, December 28, 2020
BROADCAST: All Florida Everblades games are available to watch this season on ECHL.TV, streaming on FloHockey.TV. Fans can also listen to all the action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.
GAME NOTES
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades look to extend their five-game winning streak tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen (1-4-0-0) at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Saturday vs Jacksonville: The Florida Everblades and goaltender Cam Johnson shut out the Jacksonville Icemen 4-0 on Saturday at Hertz Arena. The 27-save effort from Johnson marked his fifth professional shutout and his first of the 2020-21 season.
Tanner Jeannot led the way offensively for the Everblades with a pair of goals. Defensemen Michael Downing and Arvin Atwal both posted their first goals of the season en route to a Florida victory. Rookie Patrick Harper recorded three assists to extend his league-leading points streak to five games.
Tonight's Preview: Tonight will be the third meeting of the season between Florida and Jacksonville. Through two contests so far, the Everblades have outscored the Icemen 10-1 thanks to 6-1 and 4-0 victories. Florida head coach Brad Ralph has had immense success against Jacksonville since the Icemen entered the league (34-4-3-1).
After five games in the 2020-21 regular season, the Everblades lead the ECHL in goal scoring, goals against, power-play percentage, and penalty-kill percentage. Florida has only trailed in a game once this season (Dec. 18 at Greenville), and has outscored opponents 25-7.
