Garret Sparks Heads to NHL
December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Garret Sparks has been loaned to the NHL's Calgary Flames. In a corresponding move, Orlando has activated rookie goaltender Michael Lackey from injured reserve.
Sparks, 27, makes his way to NHL training camp with Calgary after earning a win in his lone appearance of the season, a 3-2 overtime win at Wheeling on Dec. 19. Sparks made 26 saves to earn the victory.
Lackey, 23, has yet to dress for a game this season.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2020
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Christopher Brown - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Parker Gahagen - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Announces Arena Capacity Increase - Wichita Thunder
- Garret Sparks Heads to NHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, December 28 - Wichita Thunder
- Weekend Review and Tonight's Preview vs JAX - Florida Everblades
- Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Bounce Back After Back-To-Back Losses - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Preview: Everblades at IceMen, December 28, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opener Set for Thursday - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Sweep the Oilers After a 5-1 Win on Sunday Evening - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.