Garret Sparks Heads to NHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Garret Sparks has been loaned to the NHL's Calgary Flames. In a corresponding move, Orlando has activated rookie goaltender Michael Lackey from injured reserve.

Sparks, 27, makes his way to NHL training camp with Calgary after earning a win in his lone appearance of the season, a 3-2 overtime win at Wheeling on Dec. 19. Sparks made 26 saves to earn the victory.

Lackey, 23, has yet to dress for a game this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

