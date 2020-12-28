Rabbits Weekly

GREENVILLE GRABS 3 OUT OF 4 POINTS AGAINST STINGRAYS OVER WEEKEND

DECEMBER 26, 2020 - SWAMP RABBITS 2, Stingrays 3 (SO)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hosted the South Carolina Stingrays Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits erased two separate one-goal deficits before ultimately dropping a 3-2 shootout decision. Dylan Steman started the scoring for the Rays only 2:30 into the game, but Nick Poehling answered at the 6:13 mark to draw even. Next period, Mason Morelli scored unassisted for the Rays, but Samuel Jardine scored his first goal of the season on a center-point blast to tie the game. Seven minutes of sudden-death overtime solved nothing, and the game progressed to the Swamp Rabbits first shootout of the season. Andrew Cherniwchan and Dan DeSalvo scored for South Carolina in the skills competition, and Hunter Shepard made saves on all four shootout attempts to hand SC the 3-2 win.

DECEMBER 27, 2020 - SWAMP RABBITS 3, Stingrays 2 (OT)

The Swamp Rabbits earned revenge less than 24 hours later, winning 3-2 in overtime over South Carolina. After a scoreless first period, Garrett Thompson tallied for the Bits at 5:29 of the second period. Justin Florek answered for the Stingrays at 6:53 after going hard to the net on a semi-breakaway. Andrew Cherniwchan provided SC their first lead of the afternoon at 3:20 of the third period, only for Bryan Moore to answer for Greenville at 8:10. In the sudden-death frame, Liam Pecararo danced to the Rays net on a breakaway, and Ben Finkelstein buried the rebound for his second overtime winner of the young season.

All fans were invited to spend Christmas Eve at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a special "Skate with Stomper" from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Ben Finkelstein scored his second overtime winner of the season on Sunday evening to beat the South Carolina Stingrays.

