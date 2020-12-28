Thunder Announces Arena Capacity Increase

December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the attendance has been increased to 15% of capacity for the first five games.

The extra seats that will be available are all in the upper bowl and are on sale now for $15. Fans can purchase tickets either at the INTRUST Bank Arena Box Office, the Thunder office or online here. The box office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Any fans that would like to guarantee their seats for the first five games can purchase a package for just $75. This package can be purchased through the Thunder front office.

Season ticket holders can get a tutorial here on how to access their tickets via Select-A-Seat or click here for instructions.

ï»¿If there are any questions, feel free to contact the Thunder office or your rep will be reaching out to you this week.

Wichita closes out 2020 with a New Year's Eve match-up in Texas against the Allen Americans at 6:05 p.m. The Thunder opens their home schedule on Friday, January 1 against Allen at 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

