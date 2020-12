ECHL Transactions - December 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 28, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Craig Pantano, G

Kyle Froese, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Craggs, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Harper, F recalled by Nashville

Delete Tanner Jeannot, F recalled by Nashville

Delete Cole Smith, F recalled by Nashville

Delete Josh Wilkins, F recalled by Nashville

Delete Thomas Novak, F recalled by Nashville

Greenville:

Delete Mike McNamee, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

Jacksonville:

Add Christopher Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eamon McAdam, G activated from reserve

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Dauda, F placed on reserve

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled by Boston

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Michael Lackey, G activated from Injured Reserve [12/27]

Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Calgary [12/27]

Rapid City:

Add Craig Pantano, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Kyle Froese, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Griffin Luce, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Parker Gahagen, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jack Jenkins, F activated from reserve

Add Tanner Jago, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tanner Jago, D placed on reserve

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/27]

Delete Matt Hoover, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/27]

Wheeling:

Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Berardinelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

