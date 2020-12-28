Solar Bears Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the opening portion of the club's promotional schedule for the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint. Orlando opens its home schedule at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center with Opening Night against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

All Wednesday home dates are Wine Down Wednesdays, featuring $5 wine specials during the game. All Sunday home games feature a 3 p.m. start and serve as VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sundays - all VyStar Credit Union members will have the ability to claim a pair of free tickets to games (based on availability) and take advantage of buy-one-get-one discount offers - visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more information.

Other highlights announced thus far include:

Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Florida Everblades - 70s Night featuring costume contest

Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Dance Night

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union

Dates for promotional nights such as Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation and more will be revealed following the announcement of the remainder of the 2020-21 Solar Bears schedule by the ECHL.

