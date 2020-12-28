Solar Bears Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule
December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the opening portion of the club's promotional schedule for the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint. Orlando opens its home schedule at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center with Opening Night against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.
All Wednesday home dates are Wine Down Wednesdays, featuring $5 wine specials during the game. All Sunday home games feature a 3 p.m. start and serve as VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sundays - all VyStar Credit Union members will have the ability to claim a pair of free tickets to games (based on availability) and take advantage of buy-one-get-one discount offers - visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more information.
Other highlights announced thus far include:
Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Florida Everblades - 70s Night featuring costume contest
Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Dance Night
Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union
Dates for promotional nights such as Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation and more will be revealed following the announcement of the remainder of the 2020-21 Solar Bears schedule by the ECHL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2020
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Christopher Brown - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Parker Gahagen - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Announces Arena Capacity Increase - Wichita Thunder
- Garret Sparks Heads to NHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, December 28 - Wichita Thunder
- Weekend Review and Tonight's Preview vs JAX - Florida Everblades
- Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Bounce Back After Back-To-Back Losses - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Preview: Everblades at IceMen, December 28, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opener Set for Thursday - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 28 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Sweep the Oilers After a 5-1 Win on Sunday Evening - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.