Thunder Weekly, December 28

WICHITA, Kans. - Wichita returned to the ice this past Saturday after 15 days between games. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, December 26

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-1 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 31

Wichita at Allen, 6:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, January 1

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy General Seating Tickets here.

Saturday, January 2

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy General Seating Tickets here.

WICHITA

HOME: 0-0-0-0

AWAY: 2-0-0-0

OVERALL: 2-0-0-0

Last 10: 2-0-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 4 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Several with 1

Assists: Matteo Gennaro, 2

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 3

+/-: Mathieu Gagnon, +3

PIM: Jacob Graves, 7

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam has gotten off to an outstanding start so fart his season. The fourth-year netminder from Cornell has wins in both starts, is third in the league in goals-against average (1.42) and second in save percentage (.960).

FIRSTS - Three of the four rookies loaned to the Thunder from the Toronto Marlies scored their first goals as pros on Saturday night. Gordie Green, Noel Hoefenmayer and Bobby McMann all lit the lamp to help Wichita to a 3-1 win against Kansas City. McMann led the way with a goal and one helper for his first multi-point outing of his career.

BACK-TO-BACK - Matteo Gennaro added two assists on Saturday night, giving him three points in the first two games of the season. He took over the team-lead in points with three.

SPECIAL - Wichita has gotten off to a good start on special teams, killing off all five of their shorthanded situations in the first two games. Wichita is tied for first in that category and tied for third in the league on the power play (1-for-5 = 20%)

FIRST 40 - The Thunder have been solid in the first 40 minutes so far this season. Wichita has outscored its opponent 2-0 in the first and 2-0 in the second. The Thunder are being outscored 3-1 in the third period through the first two games.

ROUGH STRETCH - Wichita begins a grueling stretch of games this week that will see the team play seven games in 11 days after going 15 days between contests. The Thunder will play a three-in-three starting Thursday against Allen. Wichita will head to Kansas City on Tuesday, January 5, which begins a stretch of four games against the Mavericks. The Thunder returns home on January 8, 9 and 10 to host Kansas City.

THUNDERBOLTS... Peter Crinella is tied for the league-lead in shootout goals (1)... Mitch Gillam is tied for fourth in wins (2)... Noel Hoefenmayer is tied for the league-lead in power play goals scored by a defenseman (1)... Wichita is second-to-last in penalty minutes per game (7.50)...Wichita is 2-0 on the road so far this season...Wichita has scored first in both games this season...

The Thunder closes out 2020 with their first meeting of the season against Allen on December 31 at the Allen Event Center. Wichita will open its home portion of the schedule this Friday, January 1 against Allen.

