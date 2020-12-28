IceMen Hand Everblades First Loss of the Season

December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Everblades (5-1-0-0) lost their first game of the season 5-3 to the Jacksonville Icemen (2-4-0-0) on Monday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Florida took an early lead with a goal from forward Cameron Hebig, which was assisted by forward Blake Winiecki and defenseman Cody Sol (1:51). Less than two minutes later, Winiecki scored his second goal of the season (4:40). The goal was assisted by Hebig.

The Blades continued to pour in the goals as forward Alex Kile scored a rocket past Jacksonville goaltender Eamon McAdam (8:04), which was assisted by forward Michael Huntebrinker and defenseman Logan Roe.

Late in the first period, the Jacksonville forward Mike Szmatula slipped the puck past Blades goaltender Devin Cooley. Then early in the second period, Icemen forward Craig Martin found the back of the net at the 4:37 mark.

At the 4:41 mark in the third period, Jacksonville tied the game at 3 with a tally by Matt Filipe. Almost 10 minutes later, Jacksonville took the lead with the eventual game-winning goal from Ara Nazarian (13:57). Jacksonville finished the game off with an empty net goal by Nick Saracino to close out the game (19:55).

Florida will take the ice next on Dec. 30 against the Solar Bears in Orlando.

The Everblades will return to Hertz Arena this Saturday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. to ring in 2021 against the Orlando Solar Bears. All tickets that were originally purchased for the game that was previously scheduled on December 30 -- will be honored on Saturday, January 2.

