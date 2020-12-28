Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Bounce Back After Back-To-Back Losses

December 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







The Oilers face off twice against Kansas City after failing to pick up points in Allen.

OVERALL RECORD: 1-2-0-1 (3 points)

LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

RESULTS

Saturday, Dec. 26 - Tulsa 1, Allen 4 (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX) | Box Score

>> Allen, TX - The Tulsa Oilers fell 4-1 to the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center on Boxing Day, failing to pick up points for the first time this season.

Allen jumped out to an early lead, with Joseph Garreffa pounding home the opening goal just 6:55 into the contest. The tally was the lone goal of the first frame.

Rookie forward Maxim Golod leveled the game, stuffing home a loose puck for his first professional goal 6:38 into the middle frame. The Ducks-contracted forward's goal was Tulsa's first power play marker of the 2020-21 campaign. Jesse Mychan restored the Allen lead with a power play goal of his own, roofing a backhand from the low slot with just 1:31 remaining in the second period.

Jake McGrew extended the Allen lead to 3-1 with his third goal against the Oilers in the young season, sniping a shot into the upper corner of Olle Eriksson Ek's cage from the left circle. Mychan capped off a two-goal night with an empty-net goal from inside his own zone, closing out the scoring with 49 seconds left. Zach Sawchenko stopped all 17 shots he faced in the final period, earning himself first-star honors with 34 saves on 35 total shots.

Sunday, Dec. 27-Tulsa 1, Allen 5 (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX ) Box Score

>> Allen, TX- The Tulsa Oilers lose 5-1 to the Allen Americans on Sunday night at the Allen Event Center - a fourth consecutive win for the Americans.

Allen opened the scoring for the second-straight night, scoring the lone goal of the opening frame. Jake McGrew received a pass into the slot before sniping one past Roman Durny six minutes into the contest. The goal was McGrew's fourth goal this season - all of which have come against the Oilers.

Allen healthily extended their lead in the second period. Defenseman Nolan Kneen ripped a shot from the point that found its way through the pillows of Durny at the 13:53 mark of the second period. Zane Franklin added his second tally of the season, streaking down the left-wing wall before depositing the puck in the top of the net with 1:20 seconds remaining in the second period. Twenty-five seconds is all it took for the Americans to extend their lead to four goals. Corey Mackin picked up his second point of the night, tapping in a feed off a two-on-one opportunity with 55 seconds left in the period.

Tulsa answered with their lone goal of the game at the 9:55 mark of the final period. Danny Moynihan was able to roof an in-tight chance after Zach Sawchenko made the initial two saves, giving the forward his third goal of the season. All three of Moynihan's goals have come against Allen. The Oilers celebration didn't last long, as Jesse Mychan scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season just 29 seconds later. Sawchenko finished the game with a staggering 46 saves on 47 shots, winning first-star honors for the second-straight game.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CT)

Thursday, December 31 - Tulsa AT Kansas City 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, January 2- Tulsa AT Kansas City 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach is five goals away from 200 career professional goals

. Danny Moynihan's three goals leads the Oilers. All three have come against Allen.

. Ducks forward Maxim Golod scored his first professional goal on 12/26 at Allen

. All three goaltenders have seen action; Olle Eriksson Ek leads the team with two games played

. All of Tulsa's opponents are undefeated in games not against the Oilers (Wichita 2-0-0-0, Allen 4-0-0-0)

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa has allowed the opening goal in all four contests

. The Oilers have scored power play goals in back-to-back games

. Tulsa has outshot their opponents in every game this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 5 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 3 -Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 4 - Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +1 - Mike McKee, Adam Pleskach

PIMS: 12 -Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 1 - Danny Moynihan, Maxim Golod

SH GOALS: 0

GW GOALS: 1- Danny Moynihan

SHOTS: 18 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 1 - Olle Eriksson Ek

GAA: 1.80 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .941- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -2/11 (18.2%) (5th)

Last Week - 2/6 (33.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -11/12 (91.7%) (4th)

Last Week - 7/8 (87.5%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.