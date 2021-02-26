Ian McKinnon Earns AHL Call-Up with Providence

Jacksonville Icemen forward Ian McKinnon

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Friday that forward Ian McKinnon has been loaned to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL).

McKinnon, 22, has registered a goal with 67 penalty minutes in 16 games played with the Icemen this season. McKinnon recorded three points (1g, 2a) with 68 penalty minutes in 26 appearances with Jacksonville last season.

During the 2018-19 season, the 6-2, 210-pound forward collected 29 points (18g, 11a) with 172 penalty minutes in 43 games played with his hometown Whitby Fury (OJHL). McKinnon registered seven points in 69 games played at the Major Junior level with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, London Knights, Peterborough Petes and the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders.

The Icemen are on the road tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. The two teams will meet again this Saturday (7:00 p.m. / Rugrats Night) and Sunday (3:00 p.m. / Publix Family Fun Day) at Veterans Memorial Arena.

