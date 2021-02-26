Devante Stephens Recalled from Solar Bears

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Devante Stephens has been recalled from his loan to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Stephens, 24, has six points (3g-3a) in 16 games with the Solar Bears this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center tonight at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.