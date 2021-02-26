Win Streak on the Line vs Rays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' (20-5-0-1) most recent triumph in their eight-game win streak came in a 4-3 shootout victory against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-6-1) on Wednesday at Hertz Arena. Tonight, the Blades and Rays meet again for the seventh matchup of the season. Florida holds a 5-1-0-0 advantage in the season series so far.

On Thursday, the Everblades announced the signing of defenseman Colby Sissons. Sissons, 23, will be entering his third professional season. Since turning pro in 2018, the defenseman has skated with Binghamton and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Last season with Adirondack, Sissons totaled seven goals and 23 assists in 48 appearances, while appearing in six games with Binghamton.

The Everblades enter tonight's action with the top-rated offense in the league. Florida averages 3.92 goals per game, and has outscored opponents 102-58.

The Blades also feature the best defensive unit in the ECHL, giving up a league-best 2.23 goals per game. Florida's backstops, Jake Hildebrand and Devin Cooley, rank third (2.09) and sixth (2.32) respectively in goals-against average across the league.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: Enjoy 239 Fridays! Fans can purchase two Premium Level seats, two poutines and two autographed programs for just $39! Take advantage of the 239 Fridays online only offer at FloridaEverblades.com/239. Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com.

