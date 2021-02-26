Americans End Losing Skid, Beat Greenville 5-4

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Greenville, SC - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), ended their three-game losing streak, beating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 on Friday night in South Carolina.

The Americans offense exploded for five goals. One in the first, two in the second and two in the third. Samuel Laberge had his best game in an Allen sweater, scoring his fourth and fifth of the season. New players Scott Conway and Krystov Hrabik both added their first of the season. It was Hrabik's first professional goal. Corey Makin continued his red-hot play scoring his team-leading 12th of the season.

"It was great to see our offense come around," said Samuel Laberge." We have struggled of late, but last night we started to see signs that things were coming around. Now we need to put another solid game together and win the series tomorrow night.

The Swamp Rabbits battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie the game at 3-3, but the Americans answered with two straight goals to regain their two-goal lead. Greenville answered one more time as Greg Meireles cut the lead to one goal, with his sixth of the season late in the final frame, but Justin Kapelmaster made several big saves in the final 90 seconds to secure the Allen win.

The same two teams battle it out on Saturday night as the Americans go for the series win. Puck drop is at 6:05 pm CST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.