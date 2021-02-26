ECHL Transactions - February 26
February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 26, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [2/25]
Florida:
Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve
Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mike Pelech, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add David Broll, F activated from reserve
Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mike Szmatula, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Biagio Lerario, F activated from reserve
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F loaned to Providence
Kansas City:
Add Tommy Muck, D activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Alex Dubeau, G returned from loan to Hershey
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve
Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on bereavement leave
Utah:
Add Pat Cannone, F activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve
Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
