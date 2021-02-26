ECHL Transactions - February 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 26, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [2/25]

Florida:

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mike Pelech, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add David Broll, F activated from reserve

Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mike Szmatula, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Biagio Lerario, F activated from reserve

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F loaned to Providence

Kansas City:

Add Tommy Muck, D activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Alex Dubeau, G returned from loan to Hershey

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve

Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on bereavement leave

Utah:

Add Pat Cannone, F activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve

Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

