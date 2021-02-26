Veteran Forward Pelech Joins the Fuel

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed forward Michael Pelech to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Pelech, 31, joins the Fuel after starting the 2020-21 season with the Wheeling Nailers. Through 20 games with the Nailers, Pelech earned 10 assists and 26 penalty minutes. The native of Toronto, Ontario has 725 ECHL games under his belt with eight different teams. Skating in 725 games, Pelech has tallied 169 goals, 382 assists and 1,202 penalty minutes.

Through his 12 year career, Pelech has appeared in 35 games with the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs, Norfolk Admirals, Worcester Sharks, Connecticut Whale, Peoria Rivermen, Rochester Americans and San Diego Gulls. Through a total of 35 AHL games, Pelech has registered two goals, four assists and 41 penalty minutes.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.