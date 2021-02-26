Solar Bears Welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors as New Corporate Partner
February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") has joined the team as its latest corporate partner.
The Solar Bears and Academy will work together to honor first responders and frontline healthcare workers throughout the 2020-21 season.
"We're excited to add Academy as our latest corporate partner," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Solar Bears fans lead active lifestyles, and this partnership will provide them with a one-stop shop to fulfill their needs."
