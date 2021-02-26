Grizz Preview: Utah at Wheeling, February 26, 2021

Wheeling Nailers (5-13-4, .318 Win%) at Utah Grizzlies (12-5-3-5, .640 Win %)

February 26, 2021 | 5:10 PM | Game #26 | Maverik Center

Referees: Casey Terreri

Linesmen: Logan Bellgraph, Denny Urban.

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

The Match-up

It's the first game of a 3 game weekend series at Wheeling. It's the only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent in the regular season. It's also the first game for the Grizz in the Eastern time zone since February 1st, 2020 at Greenville, a game Utah won 6-4.

Recent Transactions

Forward Riley Woods returned to the Grizzlies on February 22nd. Woods has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 8 games. Forwards Nick Henry and Ty Lewis were each reassigned to the Colorado Eagles this past Monday. Utah traded Defenseman Kris Myllari to the Kansas City Mavericks for future considerations. Myllari had 1 goal and 2 assists in 17 games. On February 20th Forward Diego Cuglietta was traded to the Indy Fuel for the rights to Defenseman Connor McDonald, who is currently with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Expect Some Close Games This Weekend

16 of the 25 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. All 3 games last weekend were decided by 1 goal. 5 of the last 7 games have been 1 goal games. For Wheeling 13 of their 22 games have been decided by 1 goal. The Nailers are 5-4-4 in 1 goal contests, while Utah is 7-1-3-5.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Brad Barone is 3rd in the league in save percentage at .935. Matthew Boucher leads all rookies with 19 points and his 12 assists are tied for 1st among rookies. Boucher's 77 shots on goal lead all rookies and Cedric Pare is 3rd in shots among rookies with 58. Hunter Skinner leads the league with 2 shootout goals. Lowney leads all league defenseman with 9 power play points.

Shmyr Has Made Great First Impression.

Braylon Shmyr has a point in each of his first 4 games this season, including a goal in 3 of the 4. Shmyr has 3 goals and 3 assists in 5 games. Braylon had 3 goals and 4 assists against Utah in the 2018-19 season when he was with Allen. He was claimed off waivers on Feb. 10, 2021 from the Allen Americans. Shmyr has previous experience with 2 different AHL clubs and ECHL experience with Allen, Norfolk and Jacksonville. Shmyr's best pro season was with the Allen Americans in the 2018-19 season, where he scored 20 goals and 24 assists in 64 games.

Special Teams

The power play was mighty for the Grizz last weekend, going 6 for 15 in the 3 games. Utah has a power play goal in 18 of the 25 games. On the season Utah is the number 1 power play unit in the league at 24.5 percent.

Utah is the least penalized team in the league at 10.71 PIM/game.

Matthew Boucher Making Case for Rookie of the Year

Boucher was the league's player of the Week from January 18th-24th. He has 18 points in 19 games this season. Boucher leads the team in points (18) and assists (11).

Matthew Boucher League Rankings Among Rookies

Points: 18 - 1st

Goals: 7 - Tied 1st

Assists: 11 - Tied 2nd.

Shots: 77 - 1st.

Utah Recent History vs Wheeling

It's the 3rd straight season where Utah has made a trip to Wheeling. Last season Brad Barone shined in his Grizzlies debut as he stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 Utah win on November 15th, 2019. Taylor Richart and Yuri Terao each scored goals for Utah. The Grizzlies also faced the Nailers on January 10th, 2019 as Utah won 3-0. JT Henke and Travis Barron each had 1 goal and 1 assist and Kevin Carr stopped 30 for 30 in a documentary worthy performance.

Last Week's Games

February 19th, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 2 (Shootout) - Braylon Shmyr and Jack Jenkins scored goals for Utah. Utah outshot Rapid City 43 to 28. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 25 of 27.

February 20th, 2021 - Rapid City 4 Utah 5 (Overtime) - Nick Henry scored game winner 50 seconds into OT in his Grizzlies home debut. Ryan Lowney had 2 goals and 2 assists. Ty Lewis and Mitch Maxwell each had 2 assists.

February 21st, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Nick Henry 3 goals and 1 assist. Ty Lewis 3 assists. Ryan Lowney 2 assists. Utah was 3 for 7 on the power play.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - Utah at Wheeling. 5:10 pm.

Saturday, February 27th, 2021 - Utah at Wheeling. 5:10 pm.

Sunday, February 28th, 2021 - Utah at Wheeling. 2:10 pm.

All times Mountain.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 12-5-3-5

Home record: 8-3-1-3

Road record: 4-2-2-2

Win percentage: .640 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 32

Last 10: 6-1-0-3

Goals per game: 3.12 (6th in the league). Goals for: 78

Goals against per game: 3.00 (9th). Goals against: 75

Shots per game: 32.76 (3rd).

Shots against per game: 29.40 (5th).

Power Play: 24.5 % - 24 for 97 (1st). - Utah is 10 for 33 in the last 8 games.

Penalty Kill: 82.6 % - 71 for 86 (9th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4 (Tied for 10th)

Record When Scoring First: 8-2-1. Utah has scored first in 11 of the 25 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 3

Opposition 4 10

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (7)

Assists: Boucher (12)

Points: Boucher (19)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (37)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney (9)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (77)

Shooting Percentage: Braylon Shmyr (20.0%) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone (2)

Wins: Peyton Jones/Brad Barone (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.935)

Goals Against Average: Barone (1.93).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 25 30 22 1 0 78 Utah Grizzlies 285 280 233 21 819

Opposition 23 25 19 3 5 75 Opposition 228 278 197 27 730

ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

