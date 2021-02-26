Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, February 26 at 7:30 PM

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

FULL STINGRAYS GAME NOTES

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays are set to continue their 3-game series down in Estero, Florida against the Everblades Friday night at Hertz Arena. In the opener on Wednesday, SC erased a deficit in the third period to force overtime but came up short in a shootout by a 4-3 score. It was the team's third straight loss in extra time. The Rays are looking to get back in the win column and break a five-game skid against Florida. The Everblades have been the hottest team in the ECHL, winning eight consecutive games and securing points in 10 straight. Their last loss came to South Carolina in Estero on Jan. 29. Florida holds second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .788. The Rays are looking to make up ground in the standings and are currently just behind Orlando for fourth place in the east. The Everblades have the league's top offense and best defense, scoring just under four goals per game while allowing only 2.23 tallies per contest. SC ranks eighth in the league on the penalty kill with a success rate of 83.0%.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 26 games with a 20-5-0-1 record. The Blades have earned points in 10 straight games and are 11-2-0-1 at home this season. Their top offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 25 points in 26 games on 13 goals and 12 assists. Just behind him is forward Michael Huntebrinker, who has earned 23 points with a team-leading 14 goals along with nine assists. Forward Alex Kile has also reached the 20-point mark (8g, 12a), while attacker Blake Winiecki has 18 points (8g, 10a). Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting nine points (3g, 6a) as well as a league-high +25 rating. In net, Devin Cooley has appeared in 12 games while earning a 7-4-0 record with one shutout, a goals-against of 2.32 and a 0.923 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.