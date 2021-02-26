Americans Gameday Preview: Allen at Greenville, 6:05 PM CST

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), look to end their three-game skid tonight, as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in the second of a three-game series. The Americans dropped to third overall in the Western Conference Standings, percentage points behind the Fort Wayne Komets.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Greenville, SC - The Allen Americans outshot the Greenville Swamp Rabbits nearly two to one, however it was Greenville's special teams play that was the deciding factor. The Swamp Rabbits scored on the power play, and added a shorthanded goal, in their 4-1 victory over the Americans on Thursday night. Corey Mackin continued his hot play scoring the Americans only goal in defeat. Mackin leads the team in goals with 11, and points with 22.

GARREFFA RETURNS:

Joseph Garreffa made his return to the Allen lineup on Thursday night and finished second on the team with five shots on net and was a minus two. Before being called up by San Jose (AHL), Garreffa led the ECHL and the Americans in points with 13.

LANCASTER STREAK SNAPPED:

Les Lancaster had his four-game point streak snapped on Thursday night. The RED-HOT defenseman had two goals, one game winner, and five assists during that stretch. Lancaster is in his second season with the Americans, and is currently fourth on the team in scoring with 14 points.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 5:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 6:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Alton Dills

COMPARING ALLEN AND GREENVILLE:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 9-7-0-0

OVERALL: 15-8-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 11

Assists: Matt Register 17

Points: Corey Mackin, 22

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 50

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS:

HOME: 6-4-3-1

AWAY: 5-4-2-1

OVERALL: 11-8-5-2

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

GREENVILLE TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matt Bradley, 8

Assists: Samuel Jardine, 18

Points: Samuel Jardine, 19

+/-: Max Zimmer, +9

PIM: Greg Meireles, 43

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.