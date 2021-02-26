Alex Dubeau Returns to South Carolina

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears announced Friday that goaltender Alex Dubeau has been released from his professional tryout agreement with Hershey and will rejoin the Stingrays.

Dubeau, 26, has posted a 4-0-2 record with South Carolina in six appearances this season, holding a goals-against average of 3.00. The netminder is in his second professional year after spending the 2019-20 season on an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators.

A native of Mascouche, Quebec, Dubeau appeared in three AHL games with Belleville last season and earned a win in his first career AHL start. The majority of Dubeau's rookie year was spent in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast where he posted a 21-16-2 record in 40 appearances with three shutouts. In over 2,000 minutes of game action, the netminder had a 3.23 goals-against average and a 0.898 save percentage.

South Carolina returns to action on Friday night when they continue a 3-game series in Florida against the Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.