Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Tulsa

February 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Oilers face off again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Three for Angeli

Mavericks forward Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on Tuesday against the Wichita Thunder. Angeli had three points on three assists Tuesday night.

Brady on the Board

Mavericks forward Adam Brady scored his first professional goal Tuesday night against the Wichita Thunder.

Front Line Workers Night

On Saturday, the Mavericks will be honoring all the men and women working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mavericks will be wearing specialty jerseys that fans can bid on. Partial proceeds will benefit the Mavericks Gold Tier Community Partners.

The Good Guys

The Mavericks are the league's second-least penalized team with 11.17 penalty minutes per game.

League Leader

Mavericks forward Brodie Reid leads the league with 28 points. In 23 games for the Mavericks, Reid has tallied 28 points on 12 goals and 16 assists this season.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

February 26 - Hockey Bingo Night

February 27 - Front Line Workers Night

