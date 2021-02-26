Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Americans, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their current three-game set against the Allen Americans. The Rabbits are fresh off a 4-1 victory in the first meeting in franchise history between the two clubs last night.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (11-8-5-2) vs. Allen Americans (15-8-1-0)

February 26, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #26 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Swamp Rabbits snapped a shutout streak of 133:44 and drew first blood in the early going against Allen. Patrick Bajkov went hard to the net and Matt Bradley cleaned home the rebound at 5:14 to provide Greenville a 1-0 advantage. Corey Mackin was the Americans entire source of offense with his team-best 11th goal of the season at 6:09 of the second frame. Later in the middle stanza, Greg Meireles converted on the power play for his fifth of the season at 15:37. Next period, Joey Haddad provided a key insurance marker at 8:36 after burying a fortunate puck bounce to the front of a vacant net. Jake Massie scored his first goal of the season into an empty net at 19:41 to complete a 4-1 margin over Allen.

BEDNARD HAS 10:

Ryan Bednard recorded his 10th win of the season in a memorable performance between the pipes. The sophomore stopped 42 of 43 shots to set a new career-high for most saves in a single game. Bednard's 10 wins in 17 appearances matches his 10 victories through 24 appearances in his 2019-20 rookie campaign with Greenville. The Macomb Township, Michigan native holds a 10-4-1 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Bednard became the 2nd ECHL goaltender this season to reach 10 wins and continues to lead the league in minutes (1,005) and saves (464).

JARDINE TIES CAREER HIGH:

Samuel Jardine's two assists from the blue line marked his team-best, fifth multi-point game of the season. In his fifth ECHL campaign, Jardine has 12 total two-helper nights with nearly half coming in 2020-21 with Greenville. The Ohio State University product has registered 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) in 26 games with the Swamp Rabbits. Jardine's 18 assists tie a career-high for most set in a professional season. Previously, the former Orlando Solar Bear totaled 18 helpers through 63 games in the Sunshine State during the 2017-18 season. Last season, Jardine posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 45 games with the United Kingdom's Cardiff Devils. Jardine enters tonight leading the ECHL in assists.

MEIRELES ON THE MAN-ADVANTAGE:

Last night, Greg Meireles' power play goal later stood as his first career game-winning tally. Transitioning through neutral ice, Meireles turned on his jets and broke to the left-wing after fielding a Samuel Jardine pass. The former Kitchener Ranger sits second in the ECHL rookie scoring race with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 23 games. Six of Meireles' 17 points have come courtesy of the man-advantage, which ranks second-best among ECHL rookies.

