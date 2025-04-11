Hugo Said NO: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 5 Winner
April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2025
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC 4/12/25 - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Closes Homestand against Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Hosts Defending USL Championship Title Winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Jair Olivares Named as Locomotive Academy Coordinator - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC Partners with Foodbeast, Launches First-Ever Hot Sauce Collaboration - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Start Month-Long Road Trip against Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Homestead Begins with Matchup against Indy Eleven - Hartford Athletic
- Defender Vacter Inks Deal with Hounds - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Announce Matchday Enhancements at Al Lang - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Detroit City FC in Search of Bounce Back Win on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday Night - Detroit City FC
- Rowdies Host Loudoun for Home Opener - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Buffalo Pro Soccer to Build New Stadium in the City of Buffalo - Buffalo Pro Soccer
- Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Justin Ingram to 25-Day Contract - Hartford Athletic
- Phoenix Rising FC Adds Two, Prominent Local Investors - Phoenix Rising FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Dismiss Head Coach Robbie Neilson - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Player of the Month
- Loudoun United Football Club Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic
- United FC Doubles up Virginia Dream FC in U.S. Open Cup
- Loudoun United FC Scores 2-0 Win over Rhode Island FC
- LUFC Drops Tough Battle to L'Ville City FC on the Road