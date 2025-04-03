How Jorge Hernández Went from Prodigious Talent to a Star in San Antonio
April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
From the moment he set foot on the pitch in the USL Championship as a 16-year-old, there has been something special about San Antonio FC playmaker Jorge Hernández.
Now a three-time USL Championship All-League selection, and the 2023 Golden Playmaker award-winner, Hernández honed his skills with his father in Riverside, Calif. before starring for the LA Galaxy Academy and Galaxy II in the Championship before pursuing an opportunity in Ukraine early in 2022.
The USL's Dan Lucas spoke with Hernández about his path, the detour the conflict in Ukraine took him on as he looked to build a career in Europe, and how his vision for the game and relationships with teammates has been integral to his success.
