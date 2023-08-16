Houck Posts Four Scoreless, WooSox Homer Three Times in 8-1 Win

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (25-15, 64-51) cracked three home runs in an 8-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-18, 55-58) on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

Tanner Houck was superb once again in a rehab start for the WooSox, posting the following line: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K on 59 pitches (36 strikes). The right-hander allowed a seeing-eye single in the top of the first, then retired 10 consecutive SWB batters to finish his outing.

Houck recorded 11 swing-and-misses, six of which came on his slider.

Offensively, David Hamilton put Worcester on the board in the third, lining a three-run home run over the Worcester Wall in right. The ball left the bat at 107 miles-per-hour and gave Hamilton his 14th Triple-A home run of the season.

Two innings later, the league leaders in home runs added two more to their total. With two on, Wilyer Abreu continued his outstanding offensive stretch, lifting an 0-2 pitch for a three-run home run. In 13 games in the month of August, Abreu now has 20 hits, eight walks, eight home runs and 21 RBI.

Stephen Scott was next, and for the second straight day, he homered to right, making it back-to-back home runs for the WooSox. In 37 Triple-A games, Scott has 12 home runs and 39 RBI, the latest of which put Worcester up 7-0.

The teams traded runs in the sixth and seventh-Wilmer Difo homered to put the RailRiders on the board in the sixth, and Niko Kavadas got the run back on a sac-fly in the seventh.

Oddanier Mosqueda allowed the homer out of the bullpen, but was nearly unblemished otherwise, earning the win after two innings of work. Joe Jacques, Justin Garza and Nick Robertson posted scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively, sealing the win.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, Brandon Walter (1-5, 5.50) faces Mitch Spence (8-6, 4.86). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

