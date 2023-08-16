Difo's Shot Only Offense in Wednesday Loss

Worcester, MA (August 16) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped to the Worcester Red Sox 8-1 in day baseball on Wednesday. Wilmer Difo homered in the loss for the RailRiders only run.

Worcester got on the board first in the third inning. Ryan Fitzgerald doubled and Bradley Zimmer walked to reach. A home run off the bat of David Hamilton gave them a 3-0 lead.

The home team added more insurance in the fifth inning. A walk and a hit by pitch put two on and Wilyer Abreu smoked a long ball over the monster for a 6-0 lead. Stephen Scott followed with a back-to-back homer of his own to add another.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the scoreless streak thanks to Wilmer Difo's fourth home run of the season.

The Red Sox got the run right back with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Niko Kavadas for an 8-1 advantage.

Clayton Beeter (L, 14) took the start allowing three runs in four innings of work. He struck out five. Aaron McGarity let up four runs in his frame on a pair of homers. Josh Maciejewski pitched a scoreless inning. Matt Bowman gave up an unearned run in the seventh on an error. Nick Ramirez pitched a quiet eighth.

Tanner Houck tossed the first for frames on a Major League rehab assignment. Oddanier Mosqueda (W, 4-2) allowed a just a solo shot in his two innings. Joe Jaques, Justin Garza, and Nick Robertson each had a frame to finish the ballgame.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester meet up tomorrow in a 6:45 pm contest. Righty Mitch Spence is set to get the ball for the third game of the series.

