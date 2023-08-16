Gonzales Hits, Saints' Errors Lift Indians to Fourth Straight Win
August 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST PAUL, Minn. - The Indianapolis Indians capitalized on Nick Gonzales' fourth hit and St. Paul's fourth error to plate the game-winning run in the ninth inning and extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday night at CHS Field, 4-3.
With Mason Martin on second base and one out in the ninth inning, the Indians (54-60, 21-19) were gifted the game-winning run when a ground-ball single by Gonzales went under the glove Gilberto Celestino. Oliver Ortega (L, 3-1) suffered the loss for St. Paul (66-49, 23-18) after taking the mound for the ninth inning.
The game was bookended by errors committed on Gonzales singles, with Indy plating its first run in the opening frame when right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. sailed a throw into the stands along the third-base line to score Ji Hwan Bae.
Indianapolis took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Gonzales' seventh homer of the season, a leadoff shot off Saints starter Louie Varland. Gonzales' homer was the only earned run charged to Varland, with his third and final run surrendered coming on a little league home run by Bae to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth.
Jared Jones took the hill for Indianapolis and fanned a season-high nine batters across 5.1 three-run innings. He exited the game with Indy leading 3-2 in the sixth, but a sacrifice fly by Chris Williams with John O'Reilly (W, 3-3) on the mound tagged Jones with his third run.
O'Reilly took Indianapolis through the eighth inning with 2.2 innings of one-hit ball. Hunter Stratton (S, 4) then came in for the ninth and sat down the final three Saints in order.
Gonzales' four-hit performance was his second this season, the first coming on April 15 vs. St. Paul. Against the Saints this season, Gonzales is hitting .415 (22-for-53) with nine extra-base hits in 13 games.
The Indians will look to continue their win streak tomorrow night at 8:07 PM ET at CHS Field. RHP Blayne Enlow (2-5, 9.85) will take the mound for St. Paul against LHP Cam Alldred (7-5, 5.14).
