Durham Bulls Announce 2024 Schedule

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls in conjunction with Minor League Baseball have announced their home games for the 2024 season. Durham is scheduled to begin their 2024 campaign on the road before Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 2 versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The 150-game schedule once again features 75 home dates, and sees the return of the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders between April 23-28. The Bulls will also host the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers twice between June 4-9 and July 23-28, while also welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds twice from May 21-26 and July 30-August 4. Durham is also set to host the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons for the first time since 2019 between August 27-September 1.

Other notable dates for the 2024 season include the Bulls being home on Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-26), Father's Day (June 15), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day Weekend (August 31-September 1). Durham's home finale at the DBAP is scheduled for Sunday, September 15.

Game times for the 2024 campaign, along with promotions and theme nights, will be announced on a later date. 919 Club Memberships, including season tickets and mini plans for the 2024 season can be reserved by contacting the Bulls Ticket Department at 919.956.BULL.

