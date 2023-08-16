SWB Game Notes - August 16

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (55-57, 21-17) @ Worcester Red Sox (63-51, 24-15)

Game 113 | Road Game 52 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Wednesday, August 16, 2023 | First Pitch 12:15 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (1-3, 6.25) vs RHP Tanner Houck (0-0, 3.86)-MLB Rehab

STRIKEOUT CITY- Last night the RailRiders pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts, their most in a nine inning contest hits season. Prior the arms had collected 15 K's multiple times this season. Thanks to a season-high eight from the starter Will Warren. Zach McAllister and Greg Weissert recorded three in their innings. Zac Houston and Ron Marinaccio each had a pair.

LOCKRIDGE LEGS IT OUT- Brandon Lockridge stole his 16th base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to have the third most on the team (Florial & Difo) in just 42 games. Lockridge had 17 more with Somerset earlier this season. He is second in the organization with his 33 swipes, well over a career-high, having only been caught four times on the summer. Jasson Dominguez (SOM) leads the Yankees affiliates with 36 steals on the season.

FRANCHY RAKES - Franchy Cordero smoked his fourth home run in four games, with a late inning long ball last night. That was his 13th here in Triple-A with six more coming from his time in New York. The righty had a career-high 20 long balls in 2017. He's batting .328 in 52 games with SWB, having batted in 48 runs.

JAMIE JACK - Jamie Westbrook is well on his way to producing career numbers with the RailRiders in his first season affiliated with New York. He had his 17th homer on the season, third most on the team. The righty has upped his batting average to .303 on the season with 88 hits in 83 games. The most home runs he has ever had in a summer was 19 back in 2018. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .365 with more walks (29) than strikeouts (20).

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now third in the International League in home runs with 179 to Worcester who has 182. The Las Vegas Aviators have the most in MiLB with 186 long balls while the Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 231 smashed.. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while seven players are in double digits.

MCALLISTER STRONG - Since being signed by the Yankees August 5th, Zach McAllister has made four scoreless appearances, allowing just one hit and two walks. The righty has struck out seven. McAllister pitched for SWB back in 2010 making him have the most time between outings for the franchise. He recorded a win on August 9th making it 4,785 days between home wins for Zach McAllister at PNC Field. His last win for SWB was on July 3, 2010 -- when the team was known as the Yankees.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#3) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

