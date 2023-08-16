Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 at Buffalo

Rochester Red Wings (19-20, 53-59) vs. Buffalo Bisons (20-18, 54-59)

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Lucas Knowles (NR) vs. RHP Andrew Bash (2-1, 3.00)

RAIN DANCE: The Wings game against Buffalo was postponed Tuesday night due to Inclement weather, and the game will be made up at a later date...this marks the seventh rain-out of the season for Rochester, and ninth for the Bisons including three straight days from 4/4-6...

This is just the third postponement or cancellation for the Wings at Sahlen Field in 117 games since the beginning of the 2017 season (9/25/2022, 5/4/2017).

SICKO MODE: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched a home run for the second-straight game, and sixth time in his last 10 contests' this afternoon...he now has 21 home runs this season, tied with James Wood for most in the Nationals organization...the lefty went 1-for-4 with three RBI, a walk and two runs scored in the win, extending his hitting streak to a team-leading nine games (.429, 15-for-35 since 8/2)...

Blankenhorn has now scored a run in eight straight games, the longest streak by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi scored a run in nine-straight games from 7/27-8/8/2019.

Since 8/1, the Pennsylvania native is tied for the most extra-base hits in the International League (11), while posting the second-best OPS (1.500) and the fifth-most RBI (14).

ONE STEP AWAY: C BRADY LINDSLY made his Triple-A debut Sunday afternoon, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts...LHP LUCAS KNOWLES is slated to make the start on the mound this afternoon, in what would also be his Triple-A debut...

Knowles is the 71st player to appear in a game for the Wings this season...through 8/16 of last season, the Wings also had 71 players appear in a game.

I MILLAS ROCK: DH DREW MILLAS led off for the Wings Sunday, becoming the first player to lead off for the Wings that has also caught in the game since Blake Swihart hit first on 6/29/2021...the switch hitter went 2-for-5 in the contest...

Millas has now reached base safely in five-straight games (since 8/8), working a .333 (6-for-18) batting average with a double, three RBI and five walks.

WE GOT ICE: CF CODY WILSON was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning Sunday, marking his fifth time reaching base safely this series against the IronPigs, as part of an 1-for-3 day at the plate...he reached base twice Sunday, finishing the series reaching base six times, which is the most in a series for Wilson since 4/11-16 against BUF, when the righty finished the series with a .375 on-base percentage...

Wilson finished this series against LHV with a .375 on-base percentage, and a .333 (5-for-15) batting average, including two doubles and an RBI.

METRO KIE-BOOMIN': 3B CARTER KIEBOOM extended his season-long on-base streak to 13 games Sunday afternoon, the longest active streak among Wings hitters...the Georgia native went 2-for-4 with an RBI, walk and three runs scored...his performance marked his 12th multi-hit game of the season and was the first time since 9/4/2021-G1 with Washington that he scored three runs in a game...

The former first round pick (28th overall '16) is hitting .300 (6-for-20) with a home run, three RBI, three walks, and seven runs scored since returning to the Wings on 8/8.

CHANGE THE NARRATIVE: The Red Wings head out to Buffalo to take on their Thruway rival this week, looking to win their second series at Sahlen Field in the last three seasons, and first since 9/20-24/2022...dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, Rochester has posted a 7-19 record in road games against the Bisons, versus a 21-20 record at Innovative Field...

Seven wins on the road is the fewest for the Wings against any team (min. 15 games played) since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021...conversely, 21 wins at home over the same time frame is the most against a single team.

